URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he stabbed another man during an argument has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Derrick L. Wilson, 48, who listed an address in the 600 block of English Creek Court, pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Jason Bohm to aggravated battery.
He admitted that on April 27, he got into an argument with a 33-year-old man he knew outside an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Moreland Boulevard. Wilson produced a knife and stabbed the man in the arm, hand and chest.
Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah said that Wilson left after the fight and was found a few days later. He told police he had been jumped but offered no other explanation as to what happened, Umlah said.
The prosecutor told Bohm that Wilson had prior convictions that included second-degree murder, home invasion and aggravated battery.
Wilson was given credit on his sentence for 81 days served.