URBANA — An Urbana man who had previously been to prison for possessing a loaded gun has pleaded guilty to the same offense for an even longer prison term.
Tahj L. Brown, 25, who listed an address in the 1500 block of East Washington St., was sentenced Tuesday to 5½ years in prison after pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
Brown admitted that on Aug. 27, he was carrying a gun in the pocket of his sweatpants.
University of Illinois police stopped the vehicle Brown was driving at First and Healey streets in Champaign because it did not have headlights on. The officer could smell cannabis and asked Brown to get out. The officer saw the gun as Brown exited.
Brown was sentenced to 18 months in prison in early 2017 after pleading guilty to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The felony conviction means he is not allowed to possess a gun.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum accepted Brown’s plea. He was given credit on his sentence for the Class 2 felony for 117 days already served.