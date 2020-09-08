URBANA — A 38-year-old Urbana man who admitted having cocaine on him almost a year ago has been sentenced to eight years in prison, his third conviction for the same offense.
Alexander J. Taylor, whose last known local address was in the 1100 block of Austin Drive, pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Tom Difanis to possession with intent to deliver cocaine.
He admitted that on Oct. 7, 2019, he had about 8 grams of crack cocaine on him when arrested for allegedly hitting a man at a bar in downtown Champaign.
A count of aggravated battery in that case was dismissed in return for his plea as was an unrelated case charging him with kidnapping, aggravated battery and domestic battery for an incident at an Urbana motel in early July.
Court records show Taylor had two previous convictions for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance from 2004 and 2007, which meant he had to be sentenced as a Class X felon in the October 2019 case.
He also had previous convictions for robbery, fleeing and eluding a police officer and driving under suspension.