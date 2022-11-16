URBANA — A Champaign woman who admitted she stabbed her own girlfriend last year has been sentenced to three years of probation.
Anaysha Magee, 28, whose last known address was in the 3600 block of Colleen Drive, was also ordered by Judge Randy Rosenbaum to serve 120 days in jail, get mental health and substance abuse evaluations, and attend partner abuse intervention classes.
Magee pleaded guilty in August to aggravated domestic battery, admitting that on Oct. 1, 2021, she stabbed her then-25-year-old girlfriend in the head during an argument, causing her to lose a lot of blood. The attack happened at Magee’s apartment, where three children were present.
A less serious charge of aggravated battery was dismissed.
On Tuesday, Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah sought a seven-year prison term for Magee, who had previous convictions for battery, driving under suspension and theft. Defense attorney Ed Piraino asked Rosenbaum to sentence Magee to probation.
Magee was given credit on her jail sentence for 32 days served.