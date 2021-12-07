URBANA — A Champaign County judge Monday sentenced a Dewey man who pleaded guilty to having more than an ounce of cocaine to four years of probation and two months in jail.
Despite a prosecutor’s request that Shane Burdette, 30, be sentenced to prison, Judge Roger Webber ordered that he get a substance-abuse evaluation and treatment if recommended and perform 50 hours of public service.
Burdette pleaded guilty in October to possession of between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine, admitting he had about 40 grams in a safe at his home on Sept. 23, 2020. Police stopped him on that day for driving, knowing his license was revoked.
A search of his home turned up the cocaine and about $3,100.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum argued that Burdette also possessed a magazine for a handgun, which he is not allowed to have as a convicted felon with two previous convictions for possession with intent to deliver cannabis and one for obstructing justice dating to 2010, that he was involved in trafficking cocaine and that he is about $6,000 in arrears on support for two children.
Burdette’s attorney, Ed Piraino, said his client is now employed and married and hasn’t been in any trouble since his arrest in September 2020.