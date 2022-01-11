URBANA — A Centennial High School student who admitted threatening to harm a fellow student in September has been sentenced to 30 months of probation and six months in the county jail.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum spared Pereze Collier, 18, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Winston Drive, Champaign, from serving any additional time behind bars now for disorderly conduct.
But the judge warned Collier that if he didn’t comply with probation, he should “bring your toothbrush, because you’ll know you are going to jail.”
He set a status hearing for April 12.
Collier pleaded guilty in November to the Class 4 felony offense, admitting that on Sept. 8, while he was in the school secretary’s office, he challenged another student who was present by looking at him, then saying, “What? You got a gun?”
Rosenbaum said the secretary then saw Collier pulling out of his backpack what appeared to be a gun, then saying, “If you put your hands on me, see what happens.”
Collier’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Andrea Bergstrom, said Collier maintained he never had a gun but instead had Mace in a container that was shaped to look like a gun.
He ran from the building, and police who investigated later were unable to find a gun or Mace.
Assistant State’s Attorney Tim Sullivan sought an 18-month sentence to prison or a shorter term in boot camp for Collier, who was on probation in a juvenile case for aggravated robbery at the time of his arrest.
Sullivan noted that despite several reminders, Collier did not show up at the probation office to help in the preparation of a pre-sentence investigation report, information the judge relies on in formulating a sentence.
Bergstrom countered that a sentence of probation that would allow Collier to get help in the community was far preferable to a prison stint.
Given that Collier has already served 61 days in jail, Bergstrom noted that a prison sentence wouldn’t last long and argued that sending him to the Department of Corrections “rarely, if ever, makes them less likely to commit other crimes.”
Collier told the judge he had been sick and that’s why he didn’t make his appointment in probation to help prepare the pre-sentencing report.
“This is sad all around,” Rosenbaum said. “Maybe he was bullied or threatened. But he took it too far by bringing a gun or Mace to school.”
Rosenbaum ordered him to use no alcohol, cannabis or other drugs, get substance-abuse and mental-health evaluations and report regularly to his probation officer.
If he does not obey all those rules, the judge said, “With day-for-day good time, you owe me a month” in jail.