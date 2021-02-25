URBANA — A Champaign 18-year-old who admitted she was erratically driving a stolen car that she crashed in December has been sentenced to 30 months of probation.
Nariah Harris, who listed an address in the 1300 block of Sunset Drive, pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to possession of a stolen vehicle.
She admitted that on Dec. 7, she was driving a rental car that had been stolen from a residence in the 1700 block of East Florida Avenue, Urbana, where it had been left running.
Assistant State’s Attorney Tom Bucher said police were aware of the car theft and about four hours later spotted the stolen car on North Cunningham Avenue.
When they tried to stop it, the driver, later identified as Harris, took off and drove through yards and on to the property of the Urbana Country Club.
Harris ultimately lost control of the car and hit the sign outside Bangkok Thai, 1104 N. Cunningham Ave., U. She then got out of the car and ran but was quickly caught and arrested.
Other felony charges of criminal damage to property and four traffic tickets related to the incident were dismissed in return for her guilty plea. Bucher said Harris had no prior criminal convictions.
Part of her sentence included restitution of $300 to the country club for damage to greens.