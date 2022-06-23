URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he fired a gun at an Urbana apartment building more than a year ago has been sentenced to three years of probation.
Judge Randy Rosenbuam imposed the sentence earlier this month on Corwin Lewis, 34, whose last known address was in the 1200 block of West Eureka Street.
Lewis had pleaded guilty in February to aggravated discharge of a firearm. He admitted that on Nov. 8, 2020, he fired from toward a building at 810 Oakland Ave.
Assistant State’s Attorney Tim Sullivan said at the time of the plea that a woman and Lewis had argued and that he allegedly hit her outside as they were returning to her apartment.
Her son came to her aid and the woman was able to get away from Lewis.
As she ran from him, she heard two gunshots. The son reported seeing Lewis fire toward the building.
When Lewis was stopped by Urbana police, they found ammunition in his vehicle that matched casings found at the scene.
Lewis’s attorney, Steve Sarm, noted that police could find no bullet holes.
Lewis was also ordered to spend 20 days in jail but given credit for time served and to get a substance-abuse evaluation.