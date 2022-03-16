URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he fired a gun inside a house during a heated argument with the mother of his child has been sentenced to 30 months of probation.
Michael Berry, 25, pleaded guilty in January before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to reckless discharge of a firearm. He admitted that on July 4, he got upset with the woman at their shared home on South Walnut Street in Urbana, grabbed a gun and fired it into the floor of the living room.
Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah recommended a one-year prison sentence for Berry, who had no prior criminal convictions. Umlah noted that Berry’s child was present and that the outcome of his reckless conduct could have been much more serious.
Defense attorney Jamie Propps of Champaign urged a community-based sentence for Berry so that he can keep his job. She reminded the judge that Berry has obeyed a court order that kept him from seeing the ex-girlfriend or his child, that he had a firearm owner’s identification card, and that he was reacting to “an extremely emotional situation” that was unlikely to recur.
Berry, who now lives on Church Street in Champaign, told the judge he knows what he did was wrong, that he will carry the burden of a felony conviction and is willing to take part in counseling or whatever probation recommends.
“I know this is a once-in-a-lifetime act for me,” Berry said.
Rosenbaum called the facts of the case “chilling” in that Berry demanded to see the woman’s phone, grabbed her by the neck and choked her, then pointed the gun at her before firing it into the floor.
“He either has anger-control or jealousy issues,” the judge observed, adding that Berry had no apparent alcohol or substance-abuse problems.
Rosenbaum ordered Berry to continue to have no contact with the woman except to make arrangements for him to see their child.