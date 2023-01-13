URBANA — A 16-year-old girl from Chicago who phoned in threats to Urbana High School two months ago has been sentenced to two years of probation.
The 16-year-old and her mother showed up to court Friday about 35 minutes late for her sentencing hearing, prompting Judge Anna Benjamin to quash the warrant of apprehension she had issued earlier when the girl didn’t appear.
She had missed her previously scheduled sentencing hearing Monday because they didn’t have a ride to Urbana, her lawyer said.
The teen pleaded guilty in early December to disorderly conduct, admitting that on Nov. 7, she phoned in threats to the school that bombs were planted in the building and that students could be shot. Police eventually traced the calls to her mother’s phone in Chicago.
The threats were the first in a series that had students and staff on edge for most of November, prompting class cancellations and remote learning.
The girl had no apparent connection to Urbana High and told FBI agents she made the ill-advised calls at the request of someone in a chat-room app she was using who asked for volunteers to do so. She said she received nothing of value in return for doing so.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman sought the probation sentence and 19 days in jail for the girl. She’s already served 11, and 30 is the maximum she could have received for disorderly conduct. Two years of probation is also the maximum for the offense. The crime does not qualify for juvenile prison.
A more serious crime of making a terrorist threat had been dismissed by the state’s attorney’s office in return for her guilty plea.
Assistant Public Defender Katie Jessup asked for straight probation.
Benjamin agreed with Hinman’s recommendation with one exception. She held the jail sentence in remission, telling the girl that if she does well on probation she won’t have to serve those extra 19 days. She set her case for review on Feb. 27.
Benjamin also ordered her probation to remain in Champaign County rather than be transferred to Cook County where she lives. The judge said she wanted stricter oversight of the girl by people who live in the community affected by her conduct.
Another Urbana High School student is also awaiting sentencing for disorderly conduct for emailed threats she admitted she made against staff and students in November.
Both teens had been released to their mothers after their guilty pleas.