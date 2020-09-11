URBANA — A Champaign man who crashed into a traffic light and control box while drunk and then fought with police investigating the crash has been sentenced to three years of probation.
Jasper Birlet, 22, of the 1900 block of David Drive, had pleaded guilty in July to a single count of aggravated battery to a peace officer, a felony, and misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
The charges stemmed from a Jan. 30 traffic crash where Birlet hit a traffic light and a traffic control box at Kirby and Prospect avenues around 2:30 a.m., then went home.
Assistant State’s Attorney Alex Boyd said because his license plate was left behind, police went to his home to find him.
There, he made aggressive statements to the police while admitting that he had been drinking. Boyd said Birlet resisted officers who were trying to take him into custody and kicked Officer Jordan Wooten in the head and face.
Boyd said officers had to put leg restraints and a helmet on Birlet for his own protection because he was hitting his head on the inside of the squad car.
He was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital, where he allegedly spit on a security officer.
Boyd asked for a prison term for Birlet, while his attorney, Matt Lee of Champaign, sought the sentence of probation because Birlet had no prior criminal convictions.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum sentenced him to three years probation and 60 days in jail but held the jail sentence in remission as an incentive for Birlet to successfully complete his probation.