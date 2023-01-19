URBANA — A St. Joseph man who admitted driving while drunk almost two years ago, causing thousands of dollars worth of property damage, has been sentenced to four years of probation.
Judge Adam Dill on Thursday told Scott Ducey, 53, that because he has maintained sobriety for 22 months and already engaged in meaningful treatment, he had earned the opportunity at a community-based sentence despite a lengthy criminal history.
“This was absolutely a very serious offense. We would be having a very different conversation if people had been killed or hurt by your actions,” Dill said.
Ducey pleaded guilty in September to aggravated driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol concentration of more than 0.08.
He was arrested March 11, 2021, after he left the road on the south side of St. Joseph, crashed through several fences and hit an attached garage. Besides damaging the garage, the collision also damaged a classic 1969 car parked inside.
Ducey then caused more damage to the fence as he left the property. The property owner estimated the damage at $82,000.
A sheriff’s deputy spotted Ducey not far away and arrested him after Ducey admitted he had consumed vodka and was taking Tylenol with codeine.
Assistant State’s Attorney Regan Radtke argued for a four-year prison sentence for Ducey, who had two previous DUI convictions and others for possession of a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, domestic battery and most recently, one for resisting a peach officer in 2015.
The prosecutor noted the substantial damage to property that Ducey had done and the danger he poses to the public.
Assistant Public Defender Layne McDuffie argued for probation. She said the only person physically harmed was Ducey and that he spent four months in a nursing home after the crash and needs future surgeries.
McDuffie noted that Ducey has been sober since the crash and got himself involved in treatment to deal with his 30-year addiction to alcohol and drugs.
She said he now works full time, lives in a “sober living house” and attends self-help meetings and counseling regularly. She also said he has several serious health problems that would only worsen if he were sent to prison.
Ducey told Dill he was grateful he had not harmed anyone else physically but was aware he had “caused a large amount of emotional pain” to the people whose property he damaged.
“It’s been about 30 years since I’ve been sober, and it feels wonderful,” said Ducey, adding that he regretted it took such a serious crime to motivate him to change.
Dill noted that Ducey was found ineligible for drug court because he had already taken the steps to get help that the drug-court team focuses on in the first year of a sentence.
The judge ordered Ducey to perform 400 hours of public service and sentenced him to 115 days in the county jail with credit for time served. The state did not seek restitution since the damage was covered by the homeowner’s insurance.
The judge reminded Ducey that if he fails at probation, he faces seven years in prison.
“If you are back in here, I gotta protect the public,” Dill said.