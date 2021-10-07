URBANA — A Ludlow man who admitted he had an ounce of methamphetamine for sale has been sentenced to three years of probation.
Hunter Whitson, 32, pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah said Whitson also pleaded guilty in separate cases to driving under the influence of drugs and driving under revocation and reckless driving on Dec. 16 in Rantoul.
Because Whitson had not yet had his alcohol evaluation completed, Rosenbaum continued his cases until Nov. 9 and will confirm his sentence at that time after he has accepted the evaluation.
The methamphetamine charge stemmed from Whitson’s April 28 arrest in Rantoul, after an officer spotted him and a woman in a van in a motel parking lot on South Murray Road. Because of vehicle burglaries in the area, police were watching the hotel parking lots.
After asking their names, police ultimately learned that the man was Whitson, who was wanted on outstanding warrants.
A search of the van turned up other drugs as well as the methamphetamine, but charges based on those findings were dismissed in return for Whitson’s guilty plea.
Umlah said Whitson had previous convictions for battery, theft, resisting a peace officer, aggravated DUI and burglary.
Charges are unresolved against Heidi Snyder, 45, of Rantoul. She’s due back in court Nov. 2.