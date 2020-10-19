URBANA — A Mahomet man who admitted having cannabis in a car about a year ago has been sentenced to two years of probation.
Justin Creighton, 23, of the 1100 block of Ashford Court, pleaded guilty before Judge Roger Webber Friday to possession with intent to deliver cannabis. He admitted that on Oct. 30, he had between 30 and 500 grams of cannabis intended for sale.
Champaign County sheriff’s deputies found a backpack with just over 9 ounces of cannabis and a scale in the car that Creighton had been driving early that day.
A deputy stopped it because it was weaving over the center line on Illinois 47 in Mahomet. The deputy could smell burning cannabis coming from the car, and Creighton was its only occupant.
In return for Creighton’s plea, another case alleging that he was growing cannabis plants in his Ashford Court home on Dec. 5, 2019, was dismissed.
During his probation, he will have to perform 100 hours of public service. He was also ordered to pay about $4,147 in fines, fees and costs.