URBANA — A man who admitted he stole one car and burgled another has been sentenced to two years of probation.
Jacob Peters, 26, who listed addresses on Frost Avenue in Rantoul and Carroll Avenue in Urbana, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Roger Webber to possession of a stolen vehicle and burglary without causing damage.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said Peters admitted that on July 2, 2019, he had a car at a motel in Urbana that had been stolen on June 30, 2019, from a home on Dodson Drive in Urbana.
Larson said Champaign County sheriff’s deputies spotted the stolen car in the 1900 block of North Cunningham Avenue.
Surveillance video showed Peters in it and his DNA was taken from the steering column.
Peters also pleaded guilty to burglary, admitting that on May 17, 2020, he entered a vehicle in the 600 block of Garver Place in Rantoul to steal.
Witnesses saw men trying to get in cars and police found Peters there with a coin purse taken from a car.
Peters was also sentenced to 17 days in jail but given credit for time served and was ordered to get a substance abuse evaluation.
Larson said Peters had previous convictions for attempted robbery and burglary to a motor vehicle.