URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted dealing in Ecstasy through the U.S. mail has been sentenced to 30 months of probation and 20 days in the county jail.
Adrian Alcazar, 19, who listed an address in the 100 block of Scottswood Drive, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to possession with intent to deliver 5 to 15 grams of Ecstasy, a Class 1 felony, admitting he had the drugs in his home on Jan. 20, 2020.
He was also ordered to perform 100 hours of public service. Rosenbaum agreed that Alcazar, who Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah said had no prior convictions, could start his jail sentence April 22.
A year ago, the U.S. Postal Service notified agents in the Homeland Security Department that they had intercepted a package with 256 tablets of MDMA, also known as Ecstasy.
Members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force obtained a search warrant for the house where the package was delivered.
After it was delivered to Alcazar, police went to the home with the warrant, obtained the package and arrested Alcazar.
Umlah dismissed a more serious charge alleging Alcazar had a larger amount of MDMA.