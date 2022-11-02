URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted he possessed a stolen car last December has been sentenced to 30 months of probation.
Melvin Hathorn, 23, whose last known address was in the 700 block of East Fairlawn Drive, pleaded guilty to that offense on Tuesday before Judge Roger Webber and was also sentenced to perform 100 hours of public service and to get a substance-abuse evaluation.
An Illinois Secretary of State police officer arrested Hathorn on Dec. 21 in a car on Bloomington Road that had been reported stolen earlier that day from the parking lot of the University of Illinois Activities and Recreation Center on Peabody Drive. The owner’s keys and wallet had been taken out of his coat.
In return for Hathorn’s guilty plea in that case, other charges of residential burglary and burglary lodged against him alleging he entered a room at the Rodeway Inn on Killarney Street in Urbana on Nov. 27 and stole $340 were dismissed.