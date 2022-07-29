URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted he flushed drugs down the toilet when police approached his home last year has been sentenced to two years of conditional discharge.
Trayon Parker, 29, who listed an address in the 1100 block of Klein Avenue, pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Roger Webber to obstructing justice.
He admitted that on Feb. 23, 2021, before members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force entered his home with a search warrant they obtained based on an ongoing drug investigation, he flushed cocaine down the toilet.
A police report said officers found a scale and a small amount of cannabis but no cocaine during their search. Later, they listened to calls that Parker had with another person while he was in jail during which he admitted getting rid of the drugs.
Court records show Parker has prior convictions for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of weapons, domestic battery and driving under suspension.