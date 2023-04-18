URBANA — A Chicago man who admitted he was trying to cut a catalytic converter off a car in Urbana has been sentenced to probation and fined.
Kenneth Woods, 25, pleaded guilty Tuesday to criminal damage to property, admitting to Judge Randy Rosenbaum that on Sept. 15, he was cutting the emissions control device off a 2008 Honda in the parking lot of the Atrium apartments, 1306 N. Lincoln Ave.
Police found Woods in the apartment parking lot with a battery-powered saw nearby. His alleged accomplice, whom he declined to identify, fled the parking lot in a car that registered to Woods.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum said Woods told police he gets $500 for every converter he steals and that he has stolen them all over Illinois.
Woods was sentenced to two years of probation and fined $1,000.
McCallum said Woods had previous convictions for drug offenses and aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.