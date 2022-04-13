URBANA — A man who admitted he wrote on a Champaign squad car set up as a memorial to a police officer killed almost one year ago has been sentenced to 18 months of probation.
Alonzo Miller, 32, for whom no address except Champaign was given, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to criminal defacement of a police memorial. He admitted that on May 23, he used a permanent marker to write on a Champaign police squad car outside the police station on North First Street as a temporary memorial to Officer Chris Oberheim, who had been shot to death on the job May 19. A Mass Transit District employee saw Miller writing on the car, which was covered in flowers and bunting. The writing was mostly scribbling but also included the words “sorry for your loss” and “Barrelhouse.”
Assistant State’s Attorney Tom Bucher told Rosenbaum that Miller had no prior convictions.