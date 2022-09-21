URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted stealing several thousand dollars from his employer has been sentenced to probation and ordered to repay what he took.
Tyson Harris, 41, who listed an address in the 1300 block of Sunset Drive, pleaded guilty in early June to felony theft.
He admitted to Judge Randy Rosenbaum that while he was employed at Penn Station, 906 W. Town Center Blvd., C, he stole a total of about $4,100 that he was supposed to be depositing in the bank when the manager was away.
Assistant State’s Attorney Tom Bucher said nine deposits were never made between Nov. 18 and Dec. 7, 2020, and that surveillance video captured Harris on some occasions taking money.
Rosenbaum sentenced Harris, who had prior convictions for burglary, forgery, theft, attempted aggravated criminal sexual abuse and aggravated battery, to 30 months of probation and ordered him to repay an additional $3,500. He had already repaid $600, according to Bucher.
Harris was also ordered to get mental health and substance abuse evaluations.