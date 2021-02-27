URBANA — A Champaign man whose drunken driving killed two friends, severely injured a third and crippled him so badly that he needs constant care has been sentenced to 30 months of probation and 10 days of home confinement.
More than a year after the life-changing decision to take the wheel of his friend's new sport utility vehicle while drunk, Orlando Herman, 43, pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated driving under the influence.
He admitted that his driving, at speeds over 100 mph, caused the crash that killed Rodney Young, 38, and Rodney’s cousin, Shawntez Young, 46, both of Champaign.
A third passenger, Marazette Young, 47, the brother of Rodney Young, was also critically injured.
“It was a stupid mistake. Your actions caused people their lives,” said Teresa Owens Leshoure, the maternal aunt of Shawntez Young.
She was the only family member of the victims present to see Herman take responsibility for causing the deaths of and injury to his longtime friends.
He answered Judge Ronda Holliman’s questions about his rights and his plea agreement using one of his few body parts that works without help: his voice.
“No one who is not in my place can understand how horrible I feel about my case,” Herman told the judge from his motorized wheelchair. “It’s not because I am convicted and it’s not because I feel sorry for myself.
“My horror is because I lost my friends. Two have died and one was injured badly and will likely never forgive me. I just wanted you to know that I am truly sorry for everything that happened, and I apologize to the families of my friends — Marazette, Rodney and Shawntez.”
Monthslong investigation
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said months of investigation by an Illinois State Police accident-reconstruction specialist revealed what happened.
About 8:25 p.m. Jan. 8, 2020, all four men were in a 2017 Jaguar sport utility vehicle that Herman was driving west on Interstate 74 near the Cunningham Avenue exit in Urbana. Marazette Young was the front-seat passenger. It was his vehicle.
Driving over 100 mph, Herman swerved, overcorrected, then crossed over both lanes of westbound traffic and went into the ditch on the right. The SUV rolled over several times before landing right side up.
Rodney Young and Shawntez Young were thrown from the rear seat. Rodney Young died at the crash site. Shawntez Young died hours later in surgery at Carle Foundation Hospital.
Herman also sustained life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized for months.
Blood samples taken during his treatment put his blood- alcohol content at 0.165, twice the limit under which a motorist in Illinois is presumed intoxicated.
The reconstructionist determined that Herman was driving about 127 mph at the time of the crash.
Because of the length of time it took for police to complete their investigation and the grave injuries to Herman, it wasn’t until six months later that the state filed charges of aggravated DUI and reckless homicide against him.
Chaos and confusion
In the initial news release about the fatal crash, state police had not even named Herman as having been in the SUV and suggested that Marazette Young had been driving. Further investigation revealed that was not the case.
Herman’s attorney, Steve Beckett of Urbana, even added to the official court record copies of news stories done at the time of the crash that turned out to have incorrect information based on those initial police reports.
Beckett said Herman was unconscious for at least two days after the crash.
“He did not know he was the driver. It was chaos, and he truly did not understand,” Beckett told the judge.
Herman was ultimately identified as the driver based on a description given by a witness at the crash scene.
Extraordinary circumstances
Because two people died, Herman faced a mandatory prison term of six to 28 years for aggravated DUI. However, the Illinois Legislature included a provision in the DUI act that said probation is an option if “extraordinary circumstances” exist.
Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reynolds, who has prosecuted Herman, and Beckett agreed that his physical condition meets that standard.
In a written stipulation they gave Holliman, the lawyers spelled out some of his disabilities that would make a prison sentence not only untenable for him but for the prison employees who would have to care for him.
It said, in part, that Herman suffered a cervical spinal-cord injury in the crash that left him with tetraplegia, a form of quadriplegia.
He has no use of his lower extremities and very limited function of his right shoulder, elbow and wrist. Use of his right hand requires adaptive equipment.
An injury he had before the crash, in combination with those he suffered, keeps him from using the left side of his upper body. He suffers uncontrolled spasms, has pain for which he has been prescribed medical marijuana, requires a motorized wheelchair for any mobility, and has to be helped in and out of it. He can feed himself but is completely dependent on others to assist him with other daily bodily functions.
In jail at home
Holliman interpreted the statute under which Herman was prosecuted to require him to be imprisoned a minimum of 10 days, get an alcohol evaluation and follow recommendations for treatment made by the evaluator and the probation office.
The attorneys and Sheriff Dustin Heuerman agreed that Herman should serve his 10-day sentence at home and that there was no need to put an electronic monitor on a man with virtually no independent mobility. Heuerman has the discretion to make that call.
“There is no dispute a sentence of incarceration would be life-threatening to the defendant,” Beckett told the judge. “Our local sheriff has approved home confinement.”
Because Herman receives Supplemental Security Income through Social Security due to his disability, he qualified to have some of his court fees waived.
He was given 20 months to pay the fines that cannot be waived.
Holliman also ordered him to use no alcohol or drugs that are not prescribed.
“Given the tragic nature of the case and in light of Herman’s permanent disability, the case is being resolved by a plea and a probation sentence so that Herman is held responsible in the criminal record without being a significant burden on our criminal-justice system,” Rietz said.
Owens Leshoure called the case “sickening” and said Herman’s sentence will go far beyond his 30 months of probation.
“He’s in prison every day he wakes up. He has to live with this every day,” she said.