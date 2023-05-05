URBANA — A man with a history of window-peeping was sentenced Thursday to more probation after his latest crime.
Joshua D. Payne, 36, pleaded guilty in late March to disorderly conduct, admitting that he was exposing himself and masturbating as he looked in windows of dementia residents at the University Rehabilitation Center on Bartell Road in Urbana on Dec. 26, a day on which the high temperature was 0 degrees.
To aggravate his sentence, Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman had Champaign and Urbana police officers testify about previous incidents in which Payne had been identified as engaging in similar conduct outside other nursing and assisted living homes in the past.
Urbana police detective Darrin McCartney also testified that University Rehabilitation officials had recently installed cameras in response to complaints about someone lurking outside the building.
Payne was captured on surveillance video that Monday.
Other Urbana police reports said an officer found shoe prints in fresh snow outside the windows and by a wooden fence that had a couple of boards removed, as well as a trail of shoe prints leading to a nearby neighborhood, ending about three blocks from Payne’s home on Hunter Street.
Hinman sought a maximum sentence of six years in prison for Payne, noting the testimony of the officers about other incidents of window peeping and Payne’s lengthy criminal record. That included convictions dating to 2004 for domestic battery, stalking, unlawful restraint, driving under the influence, criminal damage to property and three convictions for disorderly conduct for window peeping.
Assistant Public Defender Lindsey Lepp had presented mitigating evidence from Payne’s employer, his caseworker at Rosecrance and a friend about the work Payne had been putting in to address his mental health issues.
Judge Roger Webber sentenced Payne, who was on probation for a domestic battery conviction when arrested for the window-peeping, to 30 months of probation and ordered him to perform 100 hours of public service. His probation in the domestic battery case was terminated as unsuccessful when he pleaded guilty.