URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted his role in growing hallucinogenic mushrooms in his home has been sentenced to 30 months of probation and ordered to perform 100 hours of public service.
Yevgeiy Nikolaev, 37, who listed an address in the 100 block of North Busey Avenue, had pleaded guilty in early September to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Judge Roger Webber imposed the sentence last week.
Nikolaev and co-defendant Jane Soo Hee Park, 23, who pleaded guilty to the same charge in September and was earlier sentenced to two years of probation, admitted having what members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force described as a rather elaborate psilocybin-growing operation in a second-floor bedroom of their home. Police discovered it on May 9, 2019, after having investigated and made controlled buys there for about a month.
They also found mushrooms in various stages of growth, some in the freezer and refrigerator, edible cannabis products, cannabis, scales and packaging materials, and more than $10,000 cash.
In exchange for their admission to having less than 50 grams of psilocybin, other charges alleging they had a larger amount of psilocybin and possession with intent to deliver cannabis were dismissed.
Nikolaev was ordered to pay about $3,780 in fines, fees and costs. The contraband found in the home was ordered forfeited to police.