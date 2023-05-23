URBANA — A Rantoul husband and wife who admitted having sex with a teen not old enough to give knowing consent have each been sentenced to 30 months of probation.
Tate Survance, 23, and his wife, Jaelyn, 24, both of the 900 block of Saint Andrews Circle, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to criminal sexual abuse, admitting that in March, they had sex together with the teen for their own gratification.
A Rantoul police report said they first met the girl at a party last fall in Mahomet and befriended her, beginning online communication that escalated to the three of them having sex together in the couple’s home. The report said the teen told them she was older than she actually is.
In February, the teen was living with a relative in Decatur, but after an issue arose, she obtained a foster-home placement with the Survances in early March, and they were then informed of her real age. The report said they did not tell the investigating caseworker that they had allegedly had sex with her on prior occasions.
The matter came to the attention of police in April when Tate Survance contacted police to report that the teen had been “flirting” with him and that he wanted it to stop.
After police interviewed the teen, she made the revelations about the three-way trysts that led to their arrests.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum, who negotiated the plea agreement with the Survances’ public defenders, said neither had any criminal record. They were ordered to have no further contact with the girl. A more serious felony count of criminal sexual assault was dismissed in return for their guilty pleas.
The couple will have to register as sex offenders for at least 10 years, the prosecutor said.