URBANA — A Tolono man who admitted stealing thousands of dollars worth of meat from his employer has been sentenced to two years of probation.
Jason Rodgers, 47, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to theft over $10,000.
He admitted that between June 10 and July 7, 2021, he stole just under $37,000 worth of frozen meat from Rantoul Foods where he had worked for seven years.
Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reynolds said that an internal investigation at the pork plant showed that on three different occasions, Rodgers loaded pallets of meat products into a van.
As part of his sentence, he was ordered to perform 30 hours of public service.
Reynolds said Rodgers had one previous conviction for misdemeanor theft.