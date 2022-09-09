URBANA — A Rantoul man who pleaded guilty to aggravated battery of his ex-girlfriend has been sentenced to 30 months of probation.
Kenneth J. Williams, 32, whose last address was in the 300 block of South Fredrick Street, was set to be sentenced Friday by Judge Randy Rosenbaum in connection with a June 10 incident at the home of the woman in Champaign.
However, Assistant State’s Attorney Tim Sullivan and Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones told the judge they had agreed to the sentence Williams should receive in light of information the lawyers were told by the victim that painted a different picture of what happened in June than was initially represented to authorities.
The police report said Williams reportedly pushed his way into the pregnant woman’s home, pushed her into a wall during an argument, hit her and put a knee in her chest until she could barely breathe.
Sullivan said the woman later submitted an affidavit saying that Williams was holding her down to try to get her to “calm down and relax” and that he had never hit her.
In spite of police observing scratches, bruising and swelling to her arms and legs, the victim told the public defender’s office she wanted the charges and the no-contact order against Williams dropped.
Sullivan said in light of the woman’s statements and Williams’ single prior conviction for a misdemeanor cannabis offense, he felt the sentence of probation with substance-abuse treatment was appropriate.
Rosenbaum agreed.
Williams had served 92 days in jail.