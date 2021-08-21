URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted he had a gun when not allowed to has been sentenced to two years probation.
Aaron Hamilton, 32, whose last known address was in the 600 block of Perimeter Road, pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to possession of a firearm without a firearm owner’s identification card.
Rantoul police were sent to his block on May 30, 2020, for a report of shots fired and saw Hamilton in his driveway with a gun. He ultimately admitted to them that he fired it in the air to scare people.
Another count of reckless discharge of a firearm was dismissed in return for his plea.
Hamilton was also ordered to get a mental-health evaluation.