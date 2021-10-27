URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted he had a loaded gun in a vehicle while in Champaign this past summer has been sentenced to 18 months of probation.
Justin K. Davis, 29, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Hobson Drive, pleaded guilty in September to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in connection with his arrest Aug. 7.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said a Champaign County sheriff’s deputy pulled Davis over about 11:30 p.m. on that Saturday near Springfield Avenue and Kenwood Road for an alleged traffic violation.
In the car, the deputy found a pistol, which Davis claimed he was carrying because he had been jumped. He did not have a firearm owner’s identification card or a concealed-carry license.
On Tuesday, Judge Roger Webber imposed the probation sentence as well as 25 hours of public service on Davis, who had no previous criminal convictions.
Davis also served 46 days in jail for the offense.