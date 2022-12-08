URBANA — A St. Joseph woman who admitted she went into a big-box store to commit a crime has been sentenced to two years of probation.
Alisia Sigrist, 41, was also ordered to get a substance-abuse evaluation after pleading guilty Thursday to burglary.
She admitted that on Sept. 7, she entered Farm and Fleet on North Cunningham Avenue in Urbana, where she and another person tried to use a credit card that didn’t belong to them to buy a cart full of merchandise.
When the card was declined, she then tried to push the cart out of the store anyway but was stopped, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum.
In exchange for her guilty plea, another count of possession of a stolen credit card was dismissed.
McCallum also dismissed another case in which Sigrist was charged with possessing a stolen vehicle July 4 in Champaign.
He said she had previous drug-related convictions.