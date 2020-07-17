URBANA — A young woman who took part in an Urbana home invasion that resulted in her cousin’s death has been sentenced to probation.
Judge Tom Difanis sentenced the 16-year-old Champaign girl on Thursday to five years of probation and ordered her to be back in court in September for a review hearing.
The teen pleaded guilty in early June to home invasion, admitting to Difanis that she was present April 28 with her two male cousins when the trio forced their way into a home in the 500 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue.
Urbana police said the girl had knocked on the man’s door asking to use the phone but when he declined her request, her cousin, Davontae Brown, 15, kicked the door in while armed with a rifle, apparently intent on robbing the man.
The 25-year-old former Marine, defending himself, disarmed Brown and got him in a chokehold as the girl sprayed pepper spray at the resident during the fracas.
Davontae Brown lost consciousness and died May 1.
The girl and another younger male cousin were both arrested and charged with home invasion.
The other boy, 13, received the same five-year probation sentence from Difanis earlier this month.