URBANA — A Rantoul teen whose first foray into crime resulted in him being shot in the leg and convicted of attempted armed robbery was sentenced to a year of probation on Wednesday.
“You gotta’ admit, your first and only (police) contact was a doozy,” Judge Roger Webber told the 17-year-old. “How does a person get to be 17 years, 8 months, and end up in a shootout trying to steal drugs from someone else under 18?”
The teen pleaded guilty in mid-August to taking part, with two others, in trying to rob two other men of cannabis outside a home in the 1200 block of Aspen Drive in Rantoul on Jan. 11.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz recapped for Webber that In the ensuing chaos between the would-be robbers and the victims, who were also armed, the teen was shot.
Rietz said the friends of the teen loaded him into a car and were speeding south on U.S. 45 to an Urbana hospital when the car got into a wreck with innocent motorists who were turning onto the highway. No one was seriously hurt in that crash.
“That no one was killed is a blessing and a miracle,” said Rietz, who recommended prison for the teen so he could hear what the words sounded like although she said she agreed probation was appropriate.
The teen’s attorney, Dan Jackson of Champaign, had the boy’s mother testify about his behavior since the incident. She told the judge that he had been much more helpful around the house, was working with his grandfather in his business, has attended school regularly and has made better decisions about the friends he runs with.
The woman sobbed as she contemplated that his involvement in the crime could have ended in his death.
“It’s very scary because so many people are getting shot right now. I never expected my son to be one of them,” she testified. “He’s my first-born. I can’t imagine not having him.”
Webber asked Rietz if the teen was the one with a gun and she replied that he was not but was accountable for the actions of the others with him who were armed.
“The fact that you did not possess or shoot the gun is saving you from going to prison,” Webber told the teen. But he explained clearly that if someone had been killed, he would have been accountable and charged with murder.
Webber ordered the teen to have no contact with the others involved in the attempted ripoff, to attend school regularly and follow the rules of his household.
He told him to come back in December for a review of his progress.