URBANA — An Urbana teen stopped in a vehicle last month in which police found four male teens, each with a gun, has been sentenced to two years of probation.
The 16-year-old pleaded guilty to aggravated unlawful use of weapons within about a week of his arrest and was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Thomas Difanis.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said the charge stemmed from a July 8 stop of a vehicle by a Champaign County sheriff’s deputy at the intersection of University Avenue and High Cross Road in Urbana.
There were four young men inside. One had a gun in his pants while the other three had guns in the vehicle immediately accessible to them. All the guns were loaded.
“Luckily, none of those guns were fired,” said Rietz, who agreed to recommend probation for the teen because of his minimal prior police contacts, his lack of convictions and his recent hiring for a part-time job.
She pointed out that the teen has been raised alone by his mother because his father is serving a long prison sentence for a gun-related killing in 2003 from another county.
“I am so very hopeful that (the juvenile) takes note and understands not to follow in his dad’s footsteps,” she said.
Difanis agreed with the recommendations of Rietz and Assistant Public Defender Matt Ham, then ordered the teen to obey his mother and adhere to a 7 p.m. curfew.