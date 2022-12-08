URBANA — A Thomasboro woman was sentenced to two years of probation for stealing from an older man for whom she worked.
Hope Preston, 58, pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to theft over $10,000, admitting that between February and May, she stole about $13,100 from an 88-year old Champaign man.
Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Reynolds said Preston forged checks belonging to the man and deposited them into one of her relative’s bank accounts, to which she had access.
The victim noticed the discrepancies in May and contacted police.
Reynolds said Preston had no previous criminal convictions.
She was also ordered to get a substance-abuse evaluation and have no contact with the victim, whom she had known for about 20 years.