URBANA — A Wisconsin man working as a traveling health care technician who molested a patient at Carle Foundation Hospital has been sentenced to 30 months of probation.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum also ordered Patrick L. Hell, 33, of Racine, to continue with mental-health treatment and employment and register as a sex offender in the wake of his guilty plea earlier this year to felony criminal sexual abuse.
Hell admitted that on Dec. 21, 2021, while working as a traveling respiratory therapist, he fondled the breast of an unconscious, heavily sedated patient at Carle for his own sexual gratification.
At the time of his March guilty plea, Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said the allegation came to light in September 2022 when a person who knew Hell saw videos on his Google Drive account that were sexual in nature and had been taken while Hell was at work.
They included photos of skin to skin contact between him and the patient, who was disabled from an accident. The video contained data showing it was taken at Carle, and hospital officials confirmed Hell was working there that day.
At sentencing Tuesday, Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum had the person who discovered the videos testify in aggravation that she saw other videos of a sexual nature on his computer.
McCallum sought a sentence of three years in prison for Hell, the maximum he could have received, while Champaign attorney Brian King asked the judge to impose probation.
Hell has already been getting sex-offender treatment at a Department of Veterans Affairs facility in Chicago and served 162 days in jail before moving to the treatment center.
McCallum confirmed that Hell had no previous convictions.