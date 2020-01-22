URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted having about 3 pounds of cannabis and cannabis products for sale in an Urbana neighborhood about a year ago has been sentenced to two years of probation.
Gentre Ross, 22, who listed an address in the 600 block of South Sunny Lane, pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession with intent to deliver less than 2,000 grams of cannabis.
He admitted to Judge Tom Difanis having a role in the sale of cannabis and cannabis wax products that members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force found there on Jan. 31, 2019, in a court-authorized search. Police also found scales and packaging materials.
Ross was ordered to get a substance abuse evaluation and pay fines, fees and costs of about $10,456.
Assistant State’s Attorney Victoria Dedman said Ross had no prior convictions. She agreed to dismiss a second less serious count alleging that Ross possessed Alprazolam, also known as Xanax, intended for sale.
In November, co-defendant Harold R. Houser, 43, of the same address, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver the Alprazolam and was sentenced to two years of probation.
Houser was also ordered, in a separate civil proceeding, to forfeit $30,770 in drug money that task force members found that day.