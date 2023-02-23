URBANA — A rural Urbana man who admitted he went into a house in Champaign last fall where a younger person was present has been sentenced to one year of probation.
Isais Perez-Brito, 24, of the 1800 block of South Forty Drive, was also sentenced to 104 days in the county jail but was given credit for time served.
In a negotiated plea agreement, Perez-Brito admitted Wednesday to Judge Roger Webber that about 1 p.m. Nov. 11, he entered a home in the 300 block of North Third Street and confronted a teenage male living there.
The police report said Perez-Brito took the teen’s cellphone after pulling a knife.
The teen told Champaign police he did not know Perez-Brito, who was found later with the phone and the knife.
In exchange for his plea to the felony trespass charge, a more serious charge of armed robbery was dismissed.
Assistant State’s Attorney En-Chi Lin said the victim and Perez-Brito both spoke different languages and there appeared to be a misunderstanding.
Court records show Perez-Brito had no previous convictions.