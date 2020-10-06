URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he possessed a stolen vehicle earlier this year was sentenced Monday to three years of probation.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum imposed the sentence on Devlon Miles, 20, whose last known address was in the 1400 block of Kings Way.
Miles had pleaded guilty in August to possession of a stolen vehicle. In return, other charges of possession of a stolen gun and not having a valid firearm owner’s identification card were dismissed.
The charges stemmed from a chase that started about 5 p.m. Feb. 18 in Vermilion County, where deputies were trying to stop a stolen vehicle.
The pursuit moved west into Champaign County, where a deputy got the car stopped and discovered Miles was driving. The car had been reported stolen earlier that day from a woman in west Champaign who had started it to warm it up and discovered it missing when she went out 20 minutes later. Police found a stolen loaded gun in the console.
Co-defendant Veaon Hunt, 18, of Urbana, who was the passenger in the car, admitted the gun was his and was sentenced in August to five years in prison.
Miles was also sentenced to spend 231 days in jail but was given credit for time served. Rosenbaum ordered him to get substance-abuse and mental-health evaluations.
At an earlier hearing, a prosecutor said Miles had prior juvenile adjudications for residential burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle, mob action and criminal trespass.