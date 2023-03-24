URBANA — An Urbana man whose lawyer claimed he grabbed an Urbana police officer’s genitals because he wanted to be shot has been sentenced to 30 months of probation.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum also sentenced Cory Macklin, 24, formerly of Hartle Avenue, to 90 days in jail but agreed to hold it in remission to encourage Macklin to stay out of trouble.
Macklin pleaded guilty in February to aggravated battery to a peace officer, admitting that on Feb. 28, 2021, he grabbed and twisted the testicles of an officer who was trying to arrest him for allegedly harassing a neighbor with whom he had an ongoing disagreeable relationship.
The officer testified that on Feb. 27, 2021, Macklin had sent a man who advertised on a gay dating app to the neighbor’s house, making it appear that the neighbor had sought to see him.
The same thing happened again the next day, followed a few hours later by pizza being delivered to the neighbor who had not ordered it. The officer said Macklin had been warned after the first incident that if the harassment continued, he would be arrested.
The officer said after he spotted Macklin riding an electric scooter in the neighborhood, Macklin refused to stop and had to be knocked off the scooter.
As the officer went to put handcuffs on Macklin, he said Macklin resisted and both of them ended up on the ground. The officer said he had one of Macklin’s arms behind him when Macklin reached back with his other hand, grabbed the officer's testicles and twisted them, prompting him to scream out in pain.
The officer said he had to hit Macklin to get him to let go of his testicles. Macklin then reportedly called the officer a “bitch” and said “I hope it hurt.”
Under questioning by Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah, the officer said he had prolonged pain and swelling from the attack.
In mitigation, Macklin’s attorney, Ruth Wyman of Champaign, had Macklin’s therapist testify that he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and attention deficit disorder and reported to her that he was “under intense stress and fear” at the time of the incident. She testified he is benefiting from both counseling and medication for his mental issues resulting from a difficult childhood.
Umlah argued for prison for Macklin, calling his attack an “extreme” version of bodily harm on an officer who had done nothing to provoke it.
Wyman argued that Macklin was “disturbed” and that “he wanted police to shoot him due to his depression and anxiety.” She called the incident out of character for him.
She said since his arrest, Macklin has received counseling, become employed and moved to his own place.
“He’s grown up a lot in understanding how he could cause this much harm to" the officer, she said, urging the judge to sentence him to probation so he can continue to work and get counseling.
Macklin told the judge he was going through a nervous breakdown and offered his “deepest apologies” to the officer.
“You are lucky he didn’t shoot you,” said Rosenbaum, praising the officer’s self-control and recognition that Macklin was suffering from “some sort of break from reality.”
But the judge reminded Macklin that “nobody lives a life without stress. It doesn’t happen. You have to figure out how to deal with the stressors.”
Rosenbaum ordered Macklin not to drink alcohol or use cannabis that has not been prescribed by a doctor. He was told to be back in court July 19 to see if he has to serve any jail time.