URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted shooting a gun outside a convenience store more than two years ago, resulting in a man being severely injured, has been sentenced to probation.
Demaris Miner, 34, whose last known address was in the 1500 block of Curtis Drive, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Roger Webber to reckless discharge of a firearm.
He admitted that on Jan. 21, 2019, he fired a gun in the direction of a man who was outside of the Red Fox convenience store at 2000 N. Market St., C.
In exchange, Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher McCallum dismissed a more serious charge of aggravated battery with a firearm.
McCallum said the 22-year-old victim was unwilling to cooperate in the prosecution of Miner, who was sentenced to 30 months of probation for the Class 4 felony.
McCallum said the shooting happened about 5:25 p.m. on that Monday after the man who was shot in the stomach reportedly called Miner a racial slur. Miner responded by firing two shots, one of which hit the victim, then left.
McCallum said the victim recovered from the shot but said he was unable to pick Miner out of a lineup.
Video-surveillance footage from the store showed Miner inside the store before the shooting and leaving afterward but no actual depiction of the shots being fired, McCallum said.
McCallum said Miner has previous convictions for obstructing justice, manufacture or delivery of cannabis, making a false report and aggravated battery, which go back as far as 2004.