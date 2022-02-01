URBANA — A Champaign County judge Monday sentenced an Urbana man who shot a person he believed was trying to get in his home to two years of probation.
Brandon Lee, 36, who lived in the 1300 block of Laurel Drive when the incident happened in 2018, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Roger Webber to aggravated discharge of a firearm for firing in the direction of a man.
Other charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and a second count of aggravated discharge of a firearm were dismissed.
In a conference prior to the guilty plea, Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson asked the judge for a prison sentence for Lee while his attorney, David McDermott of Homewood, sought probation, suggesting that Lee thought he was defending himself.
The charges stemmed from a May 19, 2018, incident in which Lee was upset with a neighbor whom he believed had stolen guns from his home and went to the neighbor’s home to confront the person.
After Lee returned to his home, another man who knew Lee came to his house to speak to him about it, but Lee wouldn’t answer the door.
Lee called police to report someone trying to get in his house. As the man, who was using a crutch from a motorcycle accident injury, walked away, Lee fired in his direction, hitting him in the foot and leg.
Larson said the victim preferred not to testify and that Lee’s only prior convictions were for traffic offenses and misdemeanor disorderly conduct in 2016.
In addition to the probation, Webber sentenced Lee to six months in the county jail but agreed to hold the sentence in remission, meaning that if Lee gets in no further trouble and follows the rules of his probation, he won’t have to serve any jail time.