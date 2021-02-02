URBANA — A 16-year-old who accidentally shot his own friend was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation.
The teen pleaded guilty in December to reckless discharge of a firearm, admitting that on Nov. 27, he fired a gun outside an apartment complex in the 1500 block of East Washington Street in Urbana, hitting his own 14-year-old friend in the abdomen.
Judge Roger Webber said the fact that the teen thought the gun was not loaded because he had removed the magazine demonstrated why guns in the hands of teenage boys is a grave danger.
The teen told police he was unaware there was a bullet in the chamber when he fired it at his friend who had a toy Nerf gun. The victim has since recovered.
After the teen, who has no prior convictions, spent 26 days locked up in the Juvenile Detention Center, Webber released him with an ankle monitor and a warning about future behavior.
Given how well the teen has done since his release in December, Webber said he was willing to give him a chance on probation without the ankle monitor.
Using the scales of justice as a metaphor, Webber told the teen that “weapons are a really, really heavy weight on the side of the scale that causes you to go to prison. Firing a weapon is an even heavier weight.”
The judge also ordered the teen to obey the curfew set by his mother, have no contact with the friend he shot and report back to him March 16.