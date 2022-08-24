URBANA — An Urbana teenager who admitted he had a ghost gun in Champaign earlier this month has been sentenced to probation.
The 16-year-old admitted Wednesday to Judge Anna Benjamin that on Aug. 14, he committed the offense of unlawful use of a weapon by having a gun on him.
Police had been called that Sunday afternoon to the Circle K at 609 E. University Ave., C, after someone spotted the young man with an extended magazine in one of his pockets.
Police broadcast his description to other officers, who spotted him on Stoughton Street. When they approached, the youth ran and refused to stop, even as an officer threatened to shoot him with a Taser.
When he was finally tackled, police found the gun, with a 33-round extended magazine nearby in the grass.
The youth had no prior adjudications. He was sentenced to two years of probation and 19 days in detention. However, the judge agreed not to make him serve those days unless he needs redirection while on probation.