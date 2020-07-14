URBANA - A Champaign woman who admitted possessing a car stolen from a Champaign dealership earlier this year has been sentenced to 30 months of probation.
In return for Jennifer Smith’s guilty plea to possession of a stolen vehicle, the state agreed to dismiss two other misdemeanor retail theft cases and one other felony obstructing justice case against her.
Smith, 35, who listed an address in rural Champaign, admitted to Judge Tom Dfainis that on May 27, she possessed a black 2001 Audi that had been stolen from CU Auto Plaza, 1102 Bloomington Road, C, some time after 6 p.m. on May 24.
She was also ordered to get a substance abuse evaluation.
Charges are unresolved against co-defendants Cory Jackson, 32, of Urbana, and Nicholas Albright, 30, of Atwood.