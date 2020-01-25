URBANA — A Chicago woman who was found inside a Champaign man’s kitchen with a rubber mallet in one hand and something else in the other has been sentenced to a year of probation for misdemeanor theft.
In return for Cashawna Armstrong’s guilty plea Friday to stealing a golf club from the man’s storage shed, Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson dismissed other more serious charges of residential burglary and criminal trespass.
The charges stemmed from Armstrong's arrest Oct. 1 at a home in the 600 block of Breen Drive. The homeowner heard a noise in his kitchen and found the 23-year-old woman there. She exited the house when she saw him, taking the golf club as she left.
Police found her in the man’s backyard. She told them she was “trying to get away from her cousin who was doing something shady,” Boyd told Judge John Kennedy.
As part of her probation, Judge Roger Webber ordered her to get a mental health evaluation.