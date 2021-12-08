URBANA — A Lincoln woman who admitted she robbed a man of a beer after beating him up has been sentenced to 30 months of probation.
In exchange for Alexis Vanhook’s guilty plea to robbery, other charges of armed robbery and aggravated battery in connection with the Oct. 23 attack on a man were dismissed.
Vanhook, 23, who also listed an address on Joanne Lane in Champaign, pleaded guilty before Judge Randy Rosenbaum on Wednesday.
Assistant State’s Attorney Tom Bucher said the attack took place about 4:15 p.m. outside Star Fox Food & Liquor, 1005 Bloomington Road, C.
A witness told police that he saw the 40-year-old man on the ground where two people were kicking and beating him as they rifled his pockets.
Police spoke to Vanhook who admitted she “beat the (expletive) out of that guy” and took his property because he said something to her.
Police could see that her hands were swollen.
Bucher said Vanhook had a previous conviction for battery.
She was also ordered to get a substance-abuse evaluation and spend 47 days in jail, with credit for time served.
Co-defendant Timothy Burnett, 38, of Sadorus is due back in court in early January.