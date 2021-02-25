URBANA — A Champaign woman who admitted taking part in looting May 31 in north Champaign in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis has been sentenced to probation.
Mary A. Lee, 36, who listed an address in the 1400 block of Winding Lane, pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to theft, admitting that on May 31, she stole more than $500 worth of new clothing from Citi Trends, 2013 N. Prospect Ave., C.
The store had been broken into and several people went in and came out with new clothing, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Will Lynch. Lee was among them, he said.
Lee was sentenced to 30 months of probation, 180 days in jail and 30 hours of public service.
Lynch agreed to dismiss a more serious charge of burglary and hold the jail sentence in remission to see how Lee progresses on probation. If she does well, she will not be required to serve any jail time.
Rosenbaum set a remission hearing for April 27.
Lynch said Lee had prior convictions for delivery of a controlled substance and aggravated driving under the influence.