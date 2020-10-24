URBANA — A Mahomet man who pleaded guilty to having cannabis in his home intended for sale has been sentenced to two years of probation and 90 days in jail.
However, Nicholas Tetens, 41, who listed an address in the 400 block of Kendall Street, was allowed to serve his sentence on electronic home detention.
Tetens pleaded guilty before Judge Randy Rosenbaum earlier this month to manufacture or delivery of cannabis, admitting that on Feb. 19, 2019, he had about 50 to 60 grams of cannabis in various forms in his home.
In exchange for his guilty plea, a second count of possession of a rifle with a shortened barrel was dismissed.
Tetens was investigated by the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force in response to complaints from citizens of drug trafficking at Tetens’ residence.
Sgt. Dave Griffet of the Task Force said police obtained a search warrant based on information that Tetens was selling cannabis and possessed several guns in a house occupied by several children and two other adults.
Tetens had a firearm owner’s identification card and a concealed carry license, Griffet said, but the gun with the shortened barrel was not legal.