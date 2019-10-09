URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he was drunk when he crashed his car into a restaurant in the Midtown area of Champaign at the beginning of this year has been sentenced to 18 months of probation and 30 days in jail.

Champaign County Judge Brett Olmstead agreed that Yoshio Cardona, 28, whose last known local address was in the 100 block of West Clark Street, could serve his sentence on electronic home detention.

Cardona pleaded guilty in August to misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, admitting that on Jan. 10, he had a blood alcohol content of 0.21 when he crashed through the front of Manzella’s Italian Patio, 115 S. First St., about 3 a.m.

He was southbound on First Street when he left the road, crossed the sidewalk and hit a light pole, parking meter and small tree before crashing through the front window at Manzella's.

The crash substantially damaged the north side of the family-owned restaurant, which has been at the First Street location since 1966. The car stopped short of barreling into the kitchen and after about a day’s worth of cleanup, the siblings who run the place were able to reopen for business.

Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Reynolds said the person who called police to report the crash found Cardona in the driver’s seat. Police reported he had glassy, bloodshot eyes, smelled of alcohol and performed poorly on field sobriety tests.

Cardona had a scratch on his arm but no other apparent injuries. He later submitted to the chemical blood test that revealed he was impaired at more than twice the limit under which Illinois motorists are presumed intoxicated.

Reynolds said on Wednesday, Cardona testified that he works at Maize restaurant, only drinks occasionally and does not have a drinking problem.

Reynolds recommended two years of probation and 90 days in jail, arguing that Cardona’s drunken driving threatened serious harm to others who were out that early morning, demonstrated by him crashing into the restaurant.

Cardona’s attorney, Matt Peek of Danville, recommended an unspecified period of probation and time served, which was one day. His client had no prior criminal convictions.

As part of Cardona’s probation, Olmstead also ordered him to get a substance-abuse evaluation and follow any recommendations for treatment, attend the next scheduled victim-impact panel and perform 100 hours of public service.