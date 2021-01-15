DANVILLE — A Chicago woman convicted of pepper-spraying a Danville police officer during fights at a nightclub has been sentenced to six months in the Vermilion County jail.
Deborah White, 34, was convicted by a Vermilion County jury in February of aggravated battery to a peace officer.
The charge stemmed from her activity on Feb. 17, 2018, in the parking lot of Club Deuce, 623 Vermilion St., Danville, where police had been called to break up fights in a crowd of about 100.
The jury found that White held a can of pepper spray against the side of Officer Ryan Birge’s face and sprayed it into his eyes, hair and mouth as he was trying to arrest a person.
On Thursday, Judge Nancy Fahey also sentenced White to three years of probation. She was given credit on her jail sentence of three days previously served.